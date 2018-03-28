Norwich have put a £25m price-tag on James Maddison

Norwich midfielder James Maddison has been linked with a move away from the club.
According to reports, Tottenham, Chelsea, Everton and Manchester City are all interested in signing the Championship star this summer.
The Canaries are prepared to consider a sale for the right price. Apparently, Maddison is being valued at £25m. In the current market, a player of Maddison’s calibre could certainly justify that kind of a fee.
The England U21 playmaker is rated as one of the most talented young players in the country right now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
The likes of Spurs and City are all fantastic clubs but they will not be able to provide him with regular first-team football. On the other hand, a move to Everton could be ideal for his development.
The Toffees have a good youth setup and they will provide him with more first-team opportunities.
The 21-year-old has scored 8 goals so far this season and he will need to make the right choice when the opportunity to move comes along.