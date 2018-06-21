We reported on Wednesday that Arsenal confirmed Jack Wilshere would be leaving and supporters are heartbroken by the news. After hearing Jens Lehmann would be following nine members of the backroom staff out the exit door this summer – Neil Banfield, Tony Colbert, Gerry Peyton, Boro Primorac, Colin Lewin, Andy Rolls, Ben Ashworth, Dr Philippe Boixel and Paul Johnson – another departure announcement was too hard to take.
My baby jack 😭 I feel gutted and I’m in absolute tears. The news of you leaving Arsenal is such a big upset tbh. I wish you nothing but the best of everything mate. You deserve the best Jacky boy! Good bye @JackWilshere love you forever ❤❤ #GoodLuckJack
Wtf😖😖😪
Noooo
Thank you for your service to the club. You’ll always be a part of Arsenal. Best of luck going forward!
U will be missed , super Jack @JackWilshere
You better hurry and sign a good replacement, because no one at the moment posses that Wilshere quality 💔😡😭
Good luck man fans we miss you
Nooooooo, Jack. Please tell us it’s a joke bro. You are a thoroughbred Gunner and a total footballer. Thank you for everything while you were at @Arsenal
Wishing you all the best wherever you go.
Wilshere revealed his decision to leave Arsenal on Instagram, citing that he was happy to take a paycut to stay at the Emirates but left due to a lack of assurances over playing time next season. It was a surprise given the 26-year-old was named on Arsenal’s retained list submitted to the Premier League and had a contract offer on the table, but he’s opted to seek a new challenge.
After rising through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team in 2008, the England playmaker went on to make 198 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, winning two FA Cups. He made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, which was his best return since 2010/11, but will ply his trade elsewhere in 2018/19.
