Blog Competitions English Premier League 'Noooo', 'Wtf', 'Gutted' – fans heartbroken as Arsenal confirm another departure in Wilshere

21 June, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


We reported on Wednesday that Arsenal confirmed Jack Wilshere would be leaving and supporters are heartbroken by the news. After hearing Jens Lehmann would be following nine members of the backroom staff out the exit door this summer – Neil Banfield, Tony Colbert, Gerry Peyton, Boro Primorac, Colin Lewin, Andy Rolls, Ben Ashworth, Dr Philippe Boixel and Paul Johnson – another departure announcement was too hard to take.

Wilshere revealed his decision to leave Arsenal on Instagram, citing that he was happy to take a paycut to stay at the Emirates but left due to a lack of assurances over playing time next season. It was a surprise given the 26-year-old was named on Arsenal’s retained list submitted to the Premier League and had a contract offer on the table, but he’s opted to seek a new challenge.

After rising through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team in 2008, the England playmaker went on to make 198 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, winning two FA Cups. He made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, which was his best return since 2010/11, but will ply his trade elsewhere in 2018/19.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.