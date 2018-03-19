Noel Whelan raves about Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw

Former Leeds United star turned football pundit Noel Whelan has showered heaps of praise on January signing Adam Forshaw for his performance against Sheffield Wednesday.
The Whites, who have managed just one win in 2018, lost 2-1 against their Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
Forshaw played the entire 90 minutes and once again put in a very eye-catchy performance.
The BBC Leeds pundit was impressed with the performance from the 26-year-old and praised him heavily after the match.
“Forshaw, I think, was excellent again. He gets on the ball, he shows class, he switches it, he is brave on it, he is strong on it, he wins his challenges,” Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.
The midfielder joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window for a fee in the region of £4.5 million.
He has made eight starts and one substitute appearance for Leeds, and is proving to be a fantastic signing by the club.
Forshaw had two shots during the game and made three tackles. He completed 68 passes, more than any other Leeds player with an enviable 88.2% accuracy.