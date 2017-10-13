“No truth” in rumours that Tottenham star will join Real Madrid

Top Spanish football pundit Guillem Balague has dismissed rumours that Real Madrid are considering a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema were rumoured as potential makeweights in a players-plus-cash deal for Kane, but Balague says the La Liga giants are not actively pursuing the England star.
“(There is) no truth in the swap deal at all,” he told Sky Sports.
“Do Real Madrid like Kane? Of course. But the new contract to Benzema shows where their interest is right now.
“At the moment everybody around Kane and the club insist he is to stay beyond the summer. We will see if that changes.
“By the way, has anybody asked Kane to see what he wants to do? I am pretty sure he is happy at Spurs.”
Kane has been in superb form this season, scoring six goals in seven Premier League appearances for Spurs. He has also bagged five more in two Champions League games.
His performances have sparked rumours he could be tempted away from the club, but with Spurs set to move into their new stadium next season it seems unlikely he would seek a transfer.
Spurs will be keen to see a return on their investment in their new facilities and weakening their team by selling Kane wouldn’t make any sense.
The 24-year-old seems perfectly happy playing for the club and it’s difficult to see him moving anywhere else for the foreseeable future.