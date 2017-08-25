No contact from City for Evans, Newcastle want Slimani

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has claimed that their has been no contact from Manchester City regarding their pursuit of defender Jonny Evans.
The former Manchester United centre-back has been linked with an £18 million move to the Etihad this summer but Pulis confirms that the clubs have not engaged in any dialogue to negotiate Evans’ sale.
“At present there has been no contact in the last couple of days,” Pulis said in his press conference.
“Jonny is a West Bromwich Albion player and we are hoping we can get the situation resolved.”
The Baggies are believed to have rejected City’s first £18 million bid but Pep Guardiola is understood to be preparing another increased offer of around £25 million, as per the Manchester Evening News.
Newcastle United and Watford are among a handful of clubs who want to sign Leicester City forward Islam Slimani this summer.
The Algerian hit-man has failed to establish himself as a first team regular at the King Power Stadium since his record breaking move from Sporting Lisbon in 2016. It is understood that Slimani has been frustrated with the lack of appearances under Craig Shakespeare who prefers Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki has his main strike duo.
Slimani’s fate at the club took another downward spiral after Leicester bought the highly talented Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City this summer. And Leonardo Ulloa’s contract extension this week all but confirmed that Slimani’s future lies somewhere else.
Newcastle are believed to be monitoring his situation and are expected to make a bid before the window closes.