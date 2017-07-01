Nike unveils the new Tottenham home and away kit for the 2017/18 season

Tottenham have launched their new home and away kits for the 2017/18 season, designed by Nike Football.
Yesterday, the Premier League outfit announced a multi-million pounds agreement with the kit manufacturing giants.
The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld, Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier can be seen modelling the new Nike Vapor kits.
The 2017/18 home and away kits come with the Aeroswift technology, which is Nike’s most advanced performance apparel to date. Thanks to the Aeroswift technology, the new kits are now 10% lighter, with 50% more stretch. They also wick sweat from the skin 20% faster, while drying 25% faster. The new knitting process enhances breathability, stretch and fit.
The engineered knit zones enhance the fit and finish of the shirt while the athlete is in motion. There are ventilation stripes on the kit which expands when the athlete is in motion.
The new shirt also features the word “SPURS” knitted into the back of the round neck. The numbers “2017” and “2018” are knitted inside the left and right cuffs, respectively.
The Tottenham crest comprises of the famous cockerel motif on top of a football that has been enclosed in a shield design.
The new kit was revealed by grime star AJ Tracey at an exclusive event at Five Miles in Tottenham.
Nike have revealed that the 2017/18 Tottenham kits (home and away) are now available on nike.com/tottenhamhotspur.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men will debut the Home Kit in their International Champions Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando on July 22 and the Away Kit will be worn for the first time against Manchester City in on July 29.