Nike Football unveils Manchester City’s 2018/19 home kit

Nike Football have unveiled the 2018/19 Manchester City home kit.
The Etihad outfit will wear the new kit for the first time tonight against Brighton in their final home game.
The Premier League champions won the league title earlier in the week and they will defend it in their new shirt next season.
Manchester City’s 2018/19 home kit has been inspired by certain moments of the club’s history.
The kit features the usual blue colourway, with dark blue stripes along the arms and shoulders. The V neck comes with a button detail on the collar and the worlds ‘Blue Moon’ are inscribed on it. The words on the collar represent one of Manchester City’s iconic songs.
Meanwhile, the Champions will wear white shorts and midnight navy socks with their jersey.
Manchester City wore navy socks when they won the League title in 1937 and during the pivotal 1998/99 season.
After Manchester City celebrated lifting the Premier League trophy earlier this week, Nike Football today reveals the new 2018/19 home kit that the Champions will wear to defend their title next season. The kit will be previewed for the first time tonight as the team faces Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in the final home match of this record-breaking season.
Nike have teamed up with the Club’s foundation, City in the Community (CITC) to launch the new 2018/19 home kit. This was done in order to highlight the important role of community in City’s success this season.
The new 2018/19 Manchester City home kit is available at mancity.com/shop and nike.com
Here is how the Manchester City fans reacted to their 2018/19 home kit.
Looks good, reminds me of that 16/17 vibe init
— SimplySergio (@p_ryan_r) May 9, 2018
Wow it’s actual awful lmaooo Nike mugged us cos it’s our last year can’t believe I’ll have to wear this but anyway CMON city
— KD (@ManCityKD) May 9, 2018
Just keep in mind it’ll be Puma next year
— Josh (@sergilogy) May 9, 2018
Announce Puma.
— Iddin (@khairyizuddin) May 9, 2018
End your contract with Nike right now
— dina (@Dinaskynaif_) May 9, 2018
Are we ever gonna have a nice home kit for 2 years in a row?
— Jake Schneider (@jschneider8166) May 9, 2018
Basic and ugly. Painful this @ManCity – let’s hope the away kit is decent.
— RCN (@MrRCN1) May 9, 2018
Can you please confirm nike will not be the kit supplier next season
— Darren (@darrenmancity) May 9, 2018