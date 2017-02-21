Nicolas Otamendi could be set for a move to Real Madrid

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is being linked with a move away from Etihad at the end of this season.
The Argentine international’s agent has dropped a strong hint that his client is heading to Real Madrid this summer.
Martin Sendoa, the player’s representative believes that his client is happy at Manchester. However, Real Madrid are looking to sign him as a replacement for Portuguese defender Pepe.
Pepe’s contract at Real Madrid is up at the end of this season and Sendoa confirmed that Otamendi has a similar profile to that of the Portuguese defender. He also revealed that Real Madrid have been after his client for a while now.
Furthermore, Sendoa claimed that every player wants to play for a club as big as Real Madrid, before refusing to divulge any other details.
He said: “Nico has a profile similar to Pepe, who will leave at the end of the season. Madrid have followed him since his time at Valencia along with Barcelona.”
Jesus Vallejo is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of this season, but apparently, Zidane wants another experienced option to replace Pepe. Otamendi is thought to be the ideal solution.
The Argentine was Valencia‘s best player during his time in La Liga. However, he has failed to adapt to life in England so far.