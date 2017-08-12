Neymar to pay hefty fine to Brazilian tax authorities

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Neymar Jr. has agreed to pay a hefty €2.1 million in fines to the Brazilian tax authorities, according to reports in French daily Le Parisien.
This is in relation to an image rights dispute that transpired during the former Barcelona forward’s time at Santos.
“We calculated that there were R$8 million to be paid (€2.1 million euros at the current exchange rate). This amount will be paid, even if we do not agree with this fine,” lawyer Marcos Neder explained at a press conference.
“This trial has been going on for over three years and we want to move forward in this new phase that begins for Neymar,” he added.
His on field genius put aside, Neymar’s footballing career has been marred with fiscal squabbles off the field. Back in September 2015, the Brazilian treasury froze R$188.8 million, or approximately €43 million when adjusted for inflation and exchange rates, of his assets due to unpaid taxes in conjunction with the image rights dispute.
Although the tax authorities have reduced the fine by a considerable amount, they are yet to determine whether to accept the amount proposed by Neymar’s lawyers or not. He will be tried in Spain because of his transfer from Santos to Barcelona back in 2013.
The Brazil international’s lawyers did not rule out the possibility of demanding Barcelona the loyalty bonus of €26 million that is apparently owed to their client as part of the contract extension he signed in October last year.