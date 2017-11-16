Neymar broke down in tears as he tried to stop Paris Saint-Germain move

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr cried twice during negotiations between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as per reports in Spain.
Apparently, Neymar had second thoughts about moving to Ligue 1 and tried to stop the deal from going through by pleading with Barca chief Josep Maria Bartomeu. However, by then tensions between the club and the player had reached its breaking point. Neymar’s pleas were ignored as Barcelona accepted an eye watering world record transfer fee of €222 million from Paris Saint-Germain.
“Remember me, I want to come back,” said Neymar reportedly as a parting message to the Catalans.
The 25-year-old is allegedly unhappy in the French capital and a move at the end of the season cannot be ruled out, despite his world record transfer. Real Madrid are one of the clubs linked with a move for Neymar with midfielder and international colleague Casemiro insisting that the former Barcelona attacker will “always be welcome” at the Santiago Bernabeu.
“He’s a star. He knows what he’s doing,” Casemiro told COPE after Brazil’s 0-0 friendly draw with England. “He’s a great player and he’ll always be welcome at Real Madrid.
“I hope he comes, but he’s happy at his club.”