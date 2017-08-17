Newcastle’s Joselu hopes to hit the ground running

Newcastle United’s new summer signing Joselu believes the Spanish influence at the club will help him make a strong start at the club.
The former Real Madrid man signed a three-year deal with the Magpies for a fee believed to be £5 million. The 27-year-old claims he can get the goals for manager Rafael Benitez, who he cites as the principal reason why he decided to come to Tyneside.
“Rafa Benitez is a very, very good manager. He was the biggest reason I signed for Newcastle,” he said.
“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a fantastic place, it’s an amazing stadium. I can’t wait to play in a Newcastle shirt. I feel like I have a point to prove.”
Despite Joselu’s enthusiasm, it is important to note that he scored just four goals for Stoke City in the 2015/16 season and six for Deportivo La Coruna where he spent the entirety of last season on loan from the Potters.
“I am in the best league in the world. I know I played two years ago in the Premier League but I want to be important in this club, in this team and I will try to do my best to score goals and help win games,” he added.
The Stuttgart born striker believes the numerous Spanish speaking players and members of the coaching staff will help him acclimatize to his new surroundings.
“There are a lot of Spanish speakers here, which is a big help for a new player. I think I speak a little bit better English than some and I try to understand everything.”
Newcastle lost their Premier League opener by 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur at home but Joselu remains focused on the task ahead – a trip to Huddersfield.
“We will try to win all the games. That is the important thing.
“We lost the first game, although we played well. Now we will try to win the first away game this weekend at Huddersfield.”