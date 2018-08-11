Newcastle vs Tottenham Predicted Starting Lineups & Injury Update

Newcastle vs Tottenham
English Premier League 2018/19
11th August, 12:30 pm BST
St James’ Park, Newcastle
Newcastle United host Tottenham in the Premier League later today.
The Magpies have managed to strengthen their squad during the summer window and Rafa Benitez will be looking forward to a strong start.
Newcastle had a similar start to their season last year and they lost 2-0 to Spurs. The Magpies will be keen to avoid a repeat.
Meanwhile, Tottenham have had a disastrous window and they failed to sign a single player.
Pochettino will be under a lot of pressure to deliver and it will be interesting to see how he approaches this game. The Londoners are likely to be without some of their key players due to the World Cup and Newcastle will look to make the most of that situation.
Newcastle were very good at home towards the end of last season and they will be looking to carry on from where they left.
The home side will be without Florian Lejeune and Federico Fernandez for this one. Lejeune is injured and Benitez has ruled out Fernandez for this game.
As for Spurs, Wanyama, Sissoko, Carter-Vickers, Winks, Onomah, Foyth and Lamela are all expected to miss out with injuries. The likes of Kane, Alderweireld, Vertonghen could all could start from the bench after returning late because of the World Cup.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Walker-Peters, Aurier, Sanchez, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Moura, Eriksen, Son; Llorente
Predicted Newcastle Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Ritchie, Diame, Shelvey, Kenedy; Perez; Rondon
Prediction: 1-1
