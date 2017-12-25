Newcastle vs Manchester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Newcastle vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2017/18
27th December, 19:45 pm BST
Sports Direct Arena, Newcastle
Live Stream: Watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live on Sky Go
Newcastle vs Manchester City Preview
Newcastle United host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend and the Magpies will be looking to pull off an upset.
They were quite good against West ham on Saturday and Benitez’s side will have gained some confidence after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Hammers.
Meanwhile, City in are breathtaking form right now and they have won their last 17 Premier League matches in a row. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last six visits to St. James’ Park and Guardiola will be confident of a big win here.
The Premier League leaders are closing in on Bayern Munich’s record of 19 straight wins in Europe’s top five league history and they will not want to slip up now.
Newcastle vs Manchester City Team News
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Jesus Gamez are the only injury concerns for the home side.
As for Manchester City, Stones, Mendy and Foden are ruled out.
Predicted Newcastle Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo; Ritchie, Merino, Hayden, Atsu; Joselu; Gayle
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Danilo, Mangala, Otamendi, Delph; Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Sterling, Jesus, Sane
Newcastle vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 17 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to win.
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Manchester City’s last 7 games in the Premier League. Another high scoring game seems likely.
Newcastle vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City are firm favourites to win here. The Etihad outfit should be able to expose Newcastle’s fragile defence and make them pay.
An away win seems pretty likely.
Newcastle 0-4 Manchester City