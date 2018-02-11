Newcastle United vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Newcastle United on Sunday aiming to strengthen their grip on second place in the Premier League.
United head into the game 16 points behind Manchester City and the title race already looks a foregone conclusion.
Newcastle are fighting for survival at the bottom end of the table and desperately need to take something from the game.
The Red Devils triumphed 4-1 when the two sides met at Old Trafford back in November and they are strongly fancied to pick up another win at St James’ Park.
United have lost just two of their last 30 meetings with the Magpies in all competitions.
The visitors are priced at 4/7 to win the game, with Newcastle on offer at 11/2. The draw is available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS: Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @ManUtd in the @premierleague today (kick-off 2:15pm GMT). #NUFC pic.twitter.com/4k6yhjsK7f
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 11, 2018
The team news is in! Here's your #MUFC starting XI for #NEWMUN this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/bWXVfKrqTc
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 11, 2018