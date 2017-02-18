Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Key Stats

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction, Key Stats, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Championship fixture.
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Championship 2016/17
Date: 20 February, 2017
Time: 20:00 pm BST
Venue: St James’ Park
Where to follow: BBC local radio
NEWCASTLE TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Newcastle United are just one point above Brighton in the Championship race, and the Magpies will be looking to increase the lead as the final third of the season begins.
The Magpies are currently enjoying a great form – Rafa Benitez’s side are on a six-match unbeaten run.
Newcastle, however, have a suffered blow, with Isaac Hayden being ruled out for four weeks due to an ankle injury. Good news for the Magpies is that Dwight Gayle is back in training and he may replace Aleksandar Mitrovic up front.
Newcastle United predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Colback, Shelvey, Ritchie, Perez, Gouffran, Gayle.
ASTON VILLA TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Aston Villa are going through a wretched form at the moment, with the Villans winning none of their last eight league games. They have lost four league games in a row, and face an uphill task in getting a positive result from their trip to Tyneside.
Mile Jedinak may return to the side after missing Villa’s last five matches with a groin injury. James Bree looks likely to miss out again, while Gabby Agbonlahor is also absent.
Aston Villa predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Johnstone, Amavi, Baker, Chester, Hutton, Jedinak, Lansbury, Kodjia, Hourihane, Asomah, Hogan.
NEWCASTLE VS ASTON VILLA KEY STATS
6 – Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six games
9 – Aston Villa have not won in their last nine games in all competitions
NEWCASTLE VS ASTON VILLA PREDICTION
Villa are in dire straights at the moment and the fans are not fully convinced with Steve Bruce. The Magpies will look to heap more misery on Bruce when they meet on Monday night.
Prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Aston Villa