Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Newcastle United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

15 April, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Newcastle United

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United on Sunday aiming to continue their recent winning run in the Premier League.

The Gunners head into the game sixth in the table, three points behind fifth-placed Chelsea with six matches remaining.

Arsenal are through to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but manager Arsene Wenger will be eager to try and finish as high in the league as possible.

Wenger’s side have strung together three straight league wins, scoring three each time

The Magpies are currently 10th in the standings having also rattled off three league wins on the bounce.

Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners when the two sides met at the Emirates Stadium back in December.

Newcastle are priced at 21/10 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 23/20 and the draw available at 12/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Report: West Brom join the race to sign Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).