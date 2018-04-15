Newcastle United vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United on Sunday aiming to continue their recent winning run in the Premier League.
The Gunners head into the game sixth in the table, three points behind fifth-placed Chelsea with six matches remaining.
Arsenal are through to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but manager Arsene Wenger will be eager to try and finish as high in the league as possible.
Wenger’s side have strung together three straight league wins, scoring three each time
The Magpies are currently 10th in the standings having also rattled off three league wins on the bounce.
Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners when the two sides met at the Emirates Stadium back in December.
Newcastle are priced at 21/10 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 23/20 and the draw available at 12/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS: Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @Arsenal at @StJamesParkNE1 today.
Rafa Benítez has named an unchanged side. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/L0JUz96lij
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 15, 2018
You wanted it, you've got it 👊@LacazetteAlex and @Aubameyang7 both start for us in #NUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/L43kISPYzJ
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 15, 2018