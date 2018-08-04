Morning Mix: Newcastle sell Toon Army short again, Tottenham target worth a “Mars bar and an Amazon voucher”

“Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal with Newcastle United for striker Adam Armstrong”.
That was a statement that most Rovers fans didn’t think was possible earier in the week, yet just a few days later a deal that could be worth up to £3 million is agreed. So what changed?
Armstrong scored nine times in 21 matches as Blackburn sealed promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt last season.
Rovers’ boss Tony Mowbray claimed on Tuesday that Armstrong and another loanee – Middlesbrough’s Harry Chapman – weren’t the club’s main targets this summer.
“We have lists and they are not, and have not been, at the top of those lists,” he said.
“They are two young boys and I think it’s right that they are not right at the top of the lists.
“If we are to be competitive in this division then we need players who have more experience, more goals and game-time in the league and understanding of it that bit better.”
Fast forward to Friday and Armstrong is on his way to Rovers. Flower it up any way you like, but Mowbray has played Newcastle like a fiddle.
The prospect of losing out on an incoming fee must have frightened the likes of Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley so much that they folded like a cheap suit.
All that money spent on developing the lad and we sell for that fee. Shows what kind of owners we have.
— Danny Brown (@DannyBroooon) August 3, 2018
Armstrong’s arrival back at Blackburn is superb news for the Championship club, but the deal is ultimately yet another kick in the teeth for a set of fans who deserve far better than Ashley is prepared to give.
