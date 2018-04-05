Newcastle United should reignite interest in West Ham striker Javier Hernandez

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has admitted that he wanted to leave the Hammers in the January transfer window.
The Mexican joined the club last summer for a fee of £16 million, as reported by Sky Sports, but he has hinted that he could be looking for a move in the summer transfer window.
The 29-year-old is one of the highest paid players at the club, and he is set to be on wages totalling £140,000-per-week.
“There has always been speculation as to whether I will stay or leave and I cannot guarantee anything,” said Hernandez, as quoted by The Mirror.
“I have two more years of contract with West Ham, and everything will come up. You never know, because in the winter period I wanted to find my way out to have more minutes and could not.”
David is not a big fan of the player, and despite scoring seven goals from 16 starts, Hernandez is concerned with his long term future at the London stadium.
Newcastle United were interested in signing Hernandez last summer, but the deal was pulled off last minute.
Rafael Benitez will be looking to bolster the attacking department in the summer transfer window, and should consider making a cheeky bid for Hernandez.
Newcastle signed Islam Slimani from Leicester City in the January transfer window, but he has only enjoyed 15 mins of action.
The Magpies probably won’t be looking to make his deal into a permanent one if he fails to make an impact in the rest of the season.
Hernandez is an experienced international and is an upgrade over all the strikers Benitez has at his disposal. He is exactly what the Magpies need.
The Mexican is a fox in the box. He knows how to score. Creating chances is not a problem for the Magpies, but putting them into the net is.
This is where Hernandez is so dangerous. Give him the supply, and he won’t disappoint you.
Hernandez could be looking to move to a club where he’ll get regular first team action, and certainly Newcastle can provide him that.