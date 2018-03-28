Newcastle United should make a move for Michel Vorm

Martin Dubravka has made a strong impact since he moved to St James’ Park in the January transfer window from Sparta Prague on loan.
However, there is a no guarantee that he will continue his stay beyond the summer as the 29-year-old candidly confessed that his future at Newcastle will depend on whether the Magpies survive in the Premier League.
Needless to say, goalkeeping is one area where Rafa Benitez would like to bolster if he fails to sign Dubravka permanently.
Last month, the Magpies were linked with a move for Burnley’s keeper Nick Pope. The 25-year-old stepped up to the plate in the absence of Tom Heaton, but his future has come under speculation with Newcastle reportedly showing interest.
Pope could lose his starting spot to Heaton once he returns from injury, and therefore could be tempted to move away from Turf Moor.
However, Newcastle should make a smart move for Tottenham’s goalkeeper Michel Vorm instead.
The Dutch goalkeeper has a wealth of Premier League experience and has impressed in the absence of Hugo Lloris. His contract will expire at the end of the season, and the Magpies should look to sign him on a free transfer.
Vorm, who earns £40,000 per week as salary at Tottenham according to Spotrac.com, has proven himself in the Premier League and will be a superb addition.
The deal could turn out to be a masterstroke – as he would come on a free transfer, it will give Benitez the option to invest in other areas of the pitch.