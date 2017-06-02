Newcastle United set to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is set to join Newcastle United on loan this summer.
The highly talented forward had a sensational season with Brighton last year and Rafael Benitez has used his connections at Chelsea to secure the deal.
As per Daily Mail, Benitez worked closely with Emenalo during his time at Stamford Bridge and that has helped him convince the Blues to sanction a loan deal.
Abraham scored 26 goals for Bristol last season and could be valuable asset for the Magpies in the Premier League next year. Newcastle will be looking to cement their place in the top flight now and signing talented players like Abraham is step in the right direction.
Chelsea wanted to keep Abraham at the club for next season but the Blues know that the young striker needs regular football in order to fulfill his potential. Newcastle could provide the ideal environment for the 19 year old to grow as a footballer next season.
The Blues already have the likes of Costa and Batshuayi at the club and therefore Conte will not be able to accommodate Abraham in his first team plans for the next season. A player of his calibre cannot be wasted on the bench all season and a loan move makes perfect sense.