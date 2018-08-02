Newcastle United “in talks” to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Stanley N’Soki.
Sky Sports has claimed that talks have taken place between the two clubs of a possible £7 million transfer.
The 19-year-old made his Ligue 1 debut in December 2017 against Caen. He came on for Marquinhos in the 65th minute of a 3–0 home win.
N’Soki has represented France from U16 through to U20 level.
The news comes hot on the heels of Rafa Benitez’s plea to the club’s owner Mike Ashley to strengthen Newcastle’s squad ahead of the new season.
Benitez’s side were thrashed 4-0 by Braga in their penultimate pre-season friendly on Wednesday.
He said: “It’s concerning with the season 10 days away.
“That should be a wake-up call for everyone (at the club). If we don’t improve everything we will suffer.
“The only positive was the attitude of the young players.”
Newcastle are also believed to be trying to sign highly-rated Lyon striker Myziane Maolida.