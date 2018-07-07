Newcastle United need to pay £17m to sign Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend

Newcastle United are heavily interested in signing Andros Townsend and the Magpies should make a move for him in the summer.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Crystal Palace value the winger at £17 million, and Mike Ashley should hand Rafael Benitez the transfer budget to sign the player he wants.
The Magpies are heavily interested in signing the 26-year-old, and Palace would be willing to do business provided their valuation is met.
Townsend is a very good player and a proven Premier League winger, and should be a fantastic signing for the Magpies.
The former Spurs player is fast, skilful, and versatile at the same time. Plus, given his age, he would have a resale value.
He left Newcastle for Palace after just half a season, but he is a quality player and will add depth to Benitez’s side.
Townsend earns £55,000 per week as salary, according to spotrac.com, and Newcastle can easily afford that. The Magpies are even willing to offload Matt Ritchie to Stoke City to finance a move for Townsend this summer.