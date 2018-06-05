Newcastle United must move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente

Irrespective of whether Rafael Benitez stays or goes, Newcastle United should be aiming to sign at least one quality striker in the summer transfer window.
While they probably will be looking to add one marquee name, the Magpies should also try to look for cheaper and effective alternatives in order to bolster that department.
With that in mind, Newcastle should consider making a smart cheeky move for Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente in the summer.
The Spain striker joined Spurs last season from Swansea City and made 30 appearances in all competitions, although most of them have come from the bench.
He made only one Premier League start last season, and it will be fair to say that he didn’t enjoy a fruitful campaign at the north London club.
At 33, he may not be able to play every week, but he will be a solid and reliable back up option. He is a proven goalscorer and would be an excellent addition to the squad.
Furthermore, he would provide the experience and goal-scoring threat Newcastle require and could play a huge part with the development of a younger or less experienced striker, if the Magpies sign one.
He earns around £75k-per-week at Spurs and meeting his wages won’t be a big problem. Most importantly, Spurs could be willing to let him go if they sign another striker in the summer. Therefore, the deal could suit all parties involved.