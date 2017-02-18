Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden ruled out for four weeks

Newcastle United have suffered a blow after midfielder Issac Hayden has been ruled out for up to four weeks. The England under-21 international has undergone an ankle surgery, and he could miss upto seven games.
Hayden has impressed for the Magpies since joining from Arsenal in the summer. His injury is a blow for Newcastle as it leaves Rafa Benitez’s side with just two recognised central midfielders.
He is likely to miss crucial games, including those against rivals Brighton, Huddersfield and Reading.
Newcastle was sold to Beijing Enterprises earlier this month, and his absence means Benitez will have to rely on Jonjo Shelvey and Jack Colback as the only two senior central midfielders for the next one month.
Operation successful, will work my hardest to make sure I’m back fit as soon as possible to help the team! Thanks for your support #NUFC pic.twitter.com/KF7yTLaRyS
— Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) February 17, 2017
Colback is only two bookings away from a two-game suspension, and Benitez must use him wisely. Young midfielder, Dan Barlaser, could be another option in midfield.
Benitez could also rely on Chancel Mbemba, who played in the defensive midfield role for DR Congo during the Africa Cup of Nations.
Vurnon Anita has recovered quickly following a nasty injury against Brentford last month. He is back in training, and might be back for selection in the next few weeks.
Here are some of the reactions from Newcastle fans on Twitter:
