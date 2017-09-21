Newcastle United lining up move for Turkish star

Newcastle United are believed to be among a host of clubs monitoring Besiktas’ prolific striker Cenk Tosun.
The Magpies, despite doing well on their return to the Premier League with three wins in five games this season, are looking to add another striker to their squad. The 26-year-old Tosun scored 24 goals and provided five assists for Besiktas last season.
Fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace failed with a €13.5 million bid for the striker on deadline day this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also a club rumoured to be tracking his situation in Turkey.
“Crystal Palace offered €13.5m on transfer deadline day,” Tosun said via ESPN. “Had they made the bid a week earlier I would be playing in the Premier League right now. I would only leave Besiktas if I made my club money and if the circumstances are right.”
Besiktas president Fikret Orman also confirmed Palace’s bid but admitted that he did not want the Turkish international to move to Selhurst Park. “To be honest I didn’t want Cenk to go to Crystal Palace,” told TRT Spor.
Despite Palace’s failed bid, Tosun remains keen to play in the Premier League.
“All I am focused on right now is Besiktas — we are doing well in the Champions League and league,” he said. “I am really happy at Besiktas but like Arda Turan and Nuri Sahin I want to be an ambassador for Turkey abroad. I am keen on playing in England.”