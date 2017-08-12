Newcastle United favourites to sign Austria Vienna talisman

Newcastle United are tipped to complete the signing of Austria Vienna striker Olarenwaju Kayode in the coming days.
Kayode is a Nigerian international who netted 17 goals in the last campaign and according to reports in his home land, he is set to move to Tyneside “in a matter of days”. The report also suggests that all the concerning parties are confident that there will be no issues in regards to procuring a work permit for the 24-year-old.
Newcastle are of course back in the Premier League after winning the Championship last season, and manager Rafael Benitez is determined to strengthen his attacking options before the transfer window slams shut.
“They are a top club who are back in the Premier League after they were relegated the previous season,” a source close to the player has told Score Nigeria.
“Just wait and see how things play out in the next couple of days,” added the source when questioned about work permit issues.
Born in Ibadan, Kayode scored 23 league goals over the course of two seasons for Israeli outfit Maccabi Netanya. This earned him a move to Austria Vienna where he scored 13 goals in his debut season before netting 17 last season.
This led to an international call up and Kayode made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against Senegal in London in March earlier this year.
With Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic as the only striking options for Benitez, Newcastle are looking forward to add another striker to their ranks.