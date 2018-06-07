Newcastle United fans react to Yannick Bolasie transfer speculation

According to reports from Foot.CD, Newcastle United are interested in signing Yannick Bolasie in the summer transfer window.
The Daily Mirror reported recently that Everton are looking to cut the numbers within the squad and there could be a massive clear out.
It also means that the Toffees could consider potential bids for Bolasie amid interest from their Premier League rivals.
Marcel Brands intends to get rid of a number of players to reduce the squad size for new manager Marco Silva to work with.
The report added that Everton could listen to offers for the 29-year-old if the money is right.
Newcastle will be looking to bolster their attacking department in the summer and a player of Bolasie’s quality could be a major threat.
The wide winger has a wealth of Premier League experience and his technical abilities make him a huge threat for defenders across the league.
Newcastle fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction, and they believe he will be a great signing for the club.
