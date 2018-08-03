Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Stanley N’Soki transfer link

3 August, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from Sky Sports, Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N’Soki in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have reportedly held talks with the French giants over a possible move for the exciting young full-back.

The 19-year-old would cost Newcastle in the region of £7 million. According to reports from RMC, Juventus and Marseille are also keen to land the France youth international, who has just a year remaining on his current deal.

Newcastle have gone through a quiet transfer window with Rafael Benitez sharing his frustration recently for not being able to lure the kind of players he wants to sign due to lack of transfer funds.

The Toon supporters are not convinced that owner Mike Ashley would hand Benitez the transfer funds he he requires to sign a hitherto unproven defender, who has only made one senior appearance for PSG.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a formal move for him or shift their attention towards more experienced Premier League players like Kieran Gibbs.

Some Newcastle United fans took to Twitter to express their reaction on N’Soki’s transfer link. Here are some of the best tweets:

