Newcastle United fans react to Stanley N’Soki transfer link

According to reports from Sky Sports, Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N’Soki in the summer transfer window.
The Magpies have reportedly held talks with the French giants over a possible move for the exciting young full-back.
The 19-year-old would cost Newcastle in the region of £7 million. According to reports from RMC, Juventus and Marseille are also keen to land the France youth international, who has just a year remaining on his current deal.
Newcastle have gone through a quiet transfer window with Rafael Benitez sharing his frustration recently for not being able to lure the kind of players he wants to sign due to lack of transfer funds.
The Toon supporters are not convinced that owner Mike Ashley would hand Benitez the transfer funds he he requires to sign a hitherto unproven defender, who has only made one senior appearance for PSG.
It remains to be seen whether Newcastle make a formal move for him or shift their attention towards more experienced Premier League players like Kieran Gibbs.
Some Newcastle United fans took to Twitter to express their reaction on N’Soki’s transfer link. Here are some of the best tweets:
Seems a class signing if PSG are getting rid… 7M don’t make me laugh .. you’ll give the fat man a heart attack lol
— ME (@KennyMetro12) August 2, 2018
Shock horror mate make £30m profit plus £125M tv deal Ashley isn’t backing Rafa at all whatsoever this is not going to end well I’m afraid no wonder Rafa is peeved off
— john_NUFC42 (@john_nufc42) August 2, 2018
You mean 10m which Ashley is reluctant to pay
— BigBlackBailly (@BigBlackBaiIIy) August 3, 2018
Smells of keegan this. Keegan agreed a fee for a player but Ashley refused to fund it at the price agreed
— Bri🏁 (@Bri2889) August 2, 2018
Surely Rafa would already know how much the player is for sale for & how much he has to spend before he makes the call?
hard to believe this one IMO
— Jase ⚫️⚪️ (@jasonhebron) August 2, 2018
Don’t get this Keith. We won’t pay £6 mill for joe Bryan, we won’t pay £8 mill for tagliafico yet we are gonna pay 7 for a French youngster ?
— The Looney Toon (@The_Looney_Toon) August 2, 2018