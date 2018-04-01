Newcastle United fans react to Kenedy display on Twitter

Newcastle United fans are absolutely in love with Kenedy and they are urging the board to sign him in the summer permanently.
The 22-year-old joined the Magpies in the January transfer window on loan from Chelsea, and has been very influential since he arrived.
He has been directly involved in four goals in his first four home league games for Newcastle United that includes two assists and two goals.
Newcastle took another massive step towards Premier League safety after they defeated Huddersfield 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday.
Ayoze Perez scored the only goal of the match in the 80th minute, and Kenedy provided the assist for the goal.
Kenedy has recently expressed his desire to stay at Newcastle beyond the summer, and certainly Rafael Benitez will want to convert his loan deal into a permanent one.
Many Newcastle fans on Twitter feel that Kenedy has been the best signing by any Premier League club in the 2018 January transfer, and shared their admiration for the player.
3 clean sheets in 5 games and a whole lot of stability added at the back. I’d go as far as saying Kenedy isn’t even nufc’s best jan signing purely cause of Dubravka arrival!! love both but Dubravka and dummett have improved nufc so much. kenedy is a must sign though. love him
Definitely made a big difference along with Dubravka! It would be nice to have them full time though
Shame it took 2 windows to finally get him here, would love to sign him full time. Its best for business as he will not lose value being so young.
Kenedy has been the difference for us since he arrived. A huge difference
Fantastic – he’s got the extra quality that can create a goal.
Absolute class, would love to sign him permanent like. Also slimani looked really sharp today mind! It was his persistence going for that ball causing the keeper to spill it, I reckon January could have saved us like, but why gives a damn Rafa is god
Another assist for the wonderful Brazilian today. Rafa wanted him for ages and we now know why. #Kenedy
