Newcastle United fans react to Kenedy display on Twitter

1 April, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Site News

Newcastle United fans are absolutely in love with Kenedy and they are urging the board to sign him in the summer permanently.

The 22-year-old joined the Magpies in the January transfer window on loan from Chelsea, and has been very influential since he arrived.

He has been directly involved in four goals in his first four home league games for Newcastle United that includes two assists and two goals.

Newcastle took another massive step towards Premier League safety after they defeated Huddersfield 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal of the match in the 80th minute, and Kenedy provided the assist for the goal.

Kenedy has recently expressed his desire to stay at Newcastle beyond the summer, and certainly Rafael Benitez will want to convert his loan deal into a permanent one.

Many Newcastle fans on Twitter feel that Kenedy has been the best signing by any Premier League club in the 2018 January transfer, and shared their admiration for the player.

