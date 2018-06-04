Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans discuss the possibility of signing Abel Hernandez

Newcastle United fans discuss the possibility of signing Abel Hernandez

4 June, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Abel Hernandez has confirmed yesterday that he will be leaving Hull City in the summer transfer window on a free transfer.

Newcastle United are one of the clubs thought to be long term admirers of the player, according to the Chronicle, and the Magpies fans have discussed the possibility of signing him on free.

The 27-year-old striker scored eight goals in just eight Championship starts for the Tigers last season. However, the Uruguay international has struggled with injury problems during his four years in England and his record in the Premier League hasn’t been spectacular.

Hernandez was one of the players Newcastle were considering making a move before they signed Joselu. Some of the Magpies fans believe he would be a smart signing and a good squad player given he will come on a free transfer.

While many feel that he is not suited to the Premier League and Newcastle will be making a huge gamble if they sign him.

Aston Villa and Celtic are also reportedly interested in signing him. Here are some of the best selected tweets from the Magpies’ fans:

