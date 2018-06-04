Newcastle United fans discuss the possibility of signing Abel Hernandez

Abel Hernandez has confirmed yesterday that he will be leaving Hull City in the summer transfer window on a free transfer.
Newcastle United are one of the clubs thought to be long term admirers of the player, according to the Chronicle, and the Magpies fans have discussed the possibility of signing him on free.
The 27-year-old striker scored eight goals in just eight Championship starts for the Tigers last season. However, the Uruguay international has struggled with injury problems during his four years in England and his record in the Premier League hasn’t been spectacular.
Hernandez was one of the players Newcastle were considering making a move before they signed Joselu. Some of the Magpies fans believe he would be a smart signing and a good squad player given he will come on a free transfer.
While many feel that he is not suited to the Premier League and Newcastle will be making a huge gamble if they sign him.
Aston Villa and Celtic are also reportedly interested in signing him. Here are some of the best selected tweets from the Magpies’ fans:
Abel Hernandez – Although he has a poor PL record, with Rafa’s pedigree of improving players I’d deffo take him as a squad player. Think he can do some damage as an impact player, plus he’s on a free. Wolves and #NUFC credited with interest.
£12 million for Gayle to spend on better talent and replaced with Hernandez for free? Surely that makes sense #nufc
For me he’s a slight upgrade on Gayle for the second choice striker spot. Sell Gayle and Mitro for £30m then go big on a quality proven striker.
We seriously don’t need anymore championship quality players 90% of our squad are already that.!
Sell Gayle for 10m get him on a free. Use the 10m plus 20m for nitro to buy a top striker and Hernandez and a back up
Definitely for free. Good back up, long as gayle gets sold.
Not in a million years
