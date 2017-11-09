Newcastle United eyeing up a move for Jasper Cillessen

Rafa Benitez is looking to add a new keeper to his side and the Spaniard has identified Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen as an ideal target.
The Holland international is a backup for Ter Stegen and he has played just once this season. The Dutchman is keen on leaving the club in order to play regularly and Newcastle would be a perfect choice for him.
Cillessen needs to play regular first-team football in order to regain his form and confidence. At Barcelona, he will always be an alternative to Ter Stegen.
Benitez would do well to land the Dutchman in January. Cillessen was superb for Ajax and he has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League as well. Furthermore, at Newcastle, he would be the undisputed number one.
The move makes perfect sense for both parties and it will be interesting to see whether the Magpies make an offer in January. Barcelona are unlikely to let him leave without drafting in a replacement first. It could be a tricky deal to complete despite the player wanting out.