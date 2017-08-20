Newcastle United eyeing moves for Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is plotting a sensational double swoop for Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere.
Both players have fallen out of favour at their respective clubs and could do with a fresh start. Carroll and Wilshere’s careers have been plagued with injuries so far and despite their obvious talent, signing them is always a gamble.
According to Daily Mirror, Newcastle could look to sign both players on loan and a deal is definitely on the cards.
Newcastle are in desperate need of creativity and a goalscoring presence. So far the Magpies have been very poor in the Premier League and things need to change soon.
In theory, both players could solve Benitez’ problems but it won’t be easy to pull off these moves. Carroll (£130,000-a-week) and Wilshere are earning a lot of money at West Ham and Arsenal respectively. Newcastle simply do not have the financial muscle to afford these wages.
A return to St James could be ideal for Carroll at this stage of his career. The England striker has not played regularly ever since he left Newcastle for Liverpool. A return to his boyhood club would give him the support and confidence he needs to kick-start his stalling career.
As for Wilshere, he is no longer a starter for Wenger and he is too good to sit on the bench at Emirates. At Newcastle, he will be able to silence his critics without too much pressure. The midfielder is relatively young and could still earn a big move if he impresses for the Newcastle.