Newcastle United vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Newcastle United on Sunday with their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League hanging by a thread.
Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield Town left the Blues two points behind Liverpool with one game to play.
Antonio Conte’s side need to win at St James’ Park and hope that Liverpool lose at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Goals by Eden Hazard (2) and Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea a 3-1 victory when the two sides met at Stamford Bridge back in December.
Chelsea have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Newcastle in all competitions and are strongly fancied to pick up three points this weekend.
Newcastle are priced at 5/1 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 8/15 and the draw on offer at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS: Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @ChelseaFC in the @premierleague this afternoon (kick-off 3pm BST). #NUFC pic.twitter.com/v9RZOkNuVN
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 13, 2018
Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Barkley, Kante, Bakayoko, Emerson; Hazard, Giroud.
Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Morata. #NEWCHE pic.twitter.com/WMXcsEQLBm
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2018