Newcastle United vs Chelsea injury update and predicted line-ups

Chelsea visit Newcastle United on Sunday needing a major helping hand to qualify for the Champions League.
A 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday left the Blues two points behind Liverpool with one game to play.
Antonio Conte’s side need to win at St James’ Park and hope that Liverpool lose at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Magpies head into the game 10th in the table, although they could finish as low as 15th if results go against them.
Newcastle brought DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Ritchie into the side for Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and the duo are likely to start against Chelsea.
Chelsea’s David Luiz and Danny Drinkwater are still out injured, while Thibaut Courtois is a doubt after missing the Huddersfield game.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett, Diame, Shelvey, Ritchie, Perez, Gayle, Joselu.
Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud.
Odds: Newcastle 5/1, Chelsea 8/15, Draw 3/1.