Newcastle target Kiko Casilla will be allowed to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid keeper Kiko Casilla is expected to leave the club when the transfer window opens in January.

The Spaniard has been a squad player for Real Madrid and it seems that he is keen on playing regularly.

Casilla has been linked with a move to Newcastle and reports claim that Los Blancos will make it easy for the player to leave.

According to a report from Marca (translated by SportWitness), Newcastle could be allowed to sign the keeper for free in January.

There is no doubt that Newcastle need a top class keeper and Casilla would be a sensational addition for them. The Spaniard could make a big difference at the Sports Direct Arena during the second half of the season.

The Magpies are currently relying on Rob Elliot as their number one keeper but the 31-year-old Irishman is simply not good enough.

Newcastle are fighting to beat the drop this season and Casilla would help them tighten up at the back with his shot stopping and organisational skills.

