Newcastle target Jasper Cillessen available for €10m

Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou and Premier League outfit Newcastle are prepared to offer him an exit route.
According to Marca (via SportWitness), the player is up for sale when the transfer window reopens in January and Newcastle could sign him for as little as £9m.
Barcelona want to lower their wage bill by getting rid of the fringe players and Cillessen’s name is on the list.
Cillessen is a backup for Ter Stegen and he has hardly featured under Valverde this season. The Dutchman is keen on playing regular first team football and a move to Newcastle would be ideal for him.
Benitez could certainly use a player like him and considering the price quoted, the Spaniard should do everything in his power to sort out the transfer.
The former Ajax keeper was linked with Manchester United when van Gaal was in charge and he would be a quality addition to most teams in the division. Apart from his shot stopping, Cillessen is good with his feet and will help his teammates play out from the back.
Furthermore, he would be a massive upgrade on Rob Elliott as well.