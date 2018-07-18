Newcastle submit loan bid for WBA’s Salomon Rondon

Newcastle are keen on adding to their attack this summer.
According to Express and Star, Rafa Benitez has identified Salomon Rondon as a target for the Magpies.
The Venezuelan is expected to leave West Brom following relegation and he has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for a fee of £16.5m.
However, financial difficulties have forced Newcastle to consider a loan move for the striker. As per the report, Newcastle have submitted a loan offer for the player but WBA have turned it down.
It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle return with an improved offer for the player now.
It is understandable that West Brom want to hold on to their best player. However, they will be powerless if a club triggers Rondon’s release clause.
Also, the player will be a free agent next summer and therefore a loan move makes no sense for West Brom.
Newcastle will have to pay up if they want to sign the 28-year-old striker this summer.
The likes of Mitrovic and Ritchie are expected to leave the club and that could fund the move for Rondon.
If the Magpies manage to sign the former Malaga forward, it would be a major coup for them. Rondon has proven himself in the Premier League and he would totally transform Newcastle’s attack. The Magpies struggled to score goals last season and Rondon would improve them instantly.