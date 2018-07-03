Newcastle submit £27m bid for Alassane Plea

Newcastle are interested in signing the Nice striker Alassane Plea this summer.
As per the reports, they have already submitted a club record £27m bid for the striker but it has been rejected by the Ligue 1 club.
Apparently, West Ham are prepared to pay around £27m for the goalscorer as well. Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the player.
Plea had a very good season with Nice last year and he managed to score 21 goals in all competitions.
Newcastle are in desperate need of a goalscorer and he would be a superb signing for them. Benitez must do everything in his power to land the 25-year-old.
The Magpies are close to selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham this summer and the proceeds from that sale should help them sign Plea.
It will be interesting to see whether Benitez can convince the player to snub the other options. West Ham and Tottenham are far more attractive projects as compared to Newcastle and the player could easily decide to turn down the Magpies.