Newcastle submit £14m bid for Nicolai Jorgensen, player keen on move

Newcastle United are looking to sign the 27-year-old striker Nicolai Jorgensen from Feyenoord this month.
According to reports, the Magpies have already submitted a £14million bid for the forward but no agreement has been reached with the Dutch outfit.
As per the report, Jorgensen is keen on a move to the Premier League and Newcastle in particular. Also, Feyenoord are open to selling the player now because of the arrival of Robin Van Persie.
In order to make the transfer possible, Newcastle are also prepared to smash the club’s transfer record. The Magpies paid a record £16million fee for Owen back in 2005. They are willing to pay £20million for Jorgensen if needed.
Newcastle have struggled to score goals this season and their survival depends on getting a proven goalscorer this month.
Benitez will want to keep his side in the Premier League for another season and Jorgensen has the quality to make that happen.
The 27-year-old has been sensational for Feyenoord since joining them in 2016. He scored 25 goals last season and has already bagged 9 so far this season.