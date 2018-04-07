Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic wishes to join Fulham permanently

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has revealed that he wishes to join Fulham permanently in the summer.
The 23-year-old joined the Cottagers in the January transfer window and has made a strong impact, having scored eight goals already.
He has made a huge impact for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side, and his goals have propelled the London club into the automatic promotion hunt with a brilliant unbeaten run of 18 games.
Mitrovic, who is on £60k-per-week wages at Newcastle, has suggested that he is keen to make his loan move permanent in the summer transfer window.
“If there is any chance, I would love to come back here,” said Mitrovic, as quoted by The Sun.
“I would love to stay but we have to finish the season well first, to be where we want to be and then there’s the World Cup.
“My agent will be working on all that. But, yes, I have a manager here who wants me — although maybe it all depends if Slavisa goes to Real Madrid.”
The Serbian striker was frozen out at Newcastle by Rafael Benitez, but he seems to have found his mojo back under Jokanovic.
Fulham will be looking to sign him permanently if they manage to secure promotion to the Premier League next season.
Mitrovic joined the Magpies in 2015 from Anderlecht for a fee in the region of £13 million, but he never found his feet at the Tyneside club.
The Serbian international has a contract at Newcastle till 2020, and given his impressive form, the Magpies will be in a strong position to demand a big transfer fee for him.