Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could leave the club in January

Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic could be on his way out of the club when the transfer window opens in January.
According to reports, the player is keen on a return to Anderlecht.
The Serbian has failed to impress at Newcastle ever since he joined them from Anderlecht. The Magpies paid around £13million for his services back in 2015. Mitrovic arrived with a big reputation and he was tipped to become a leading star in the Premier League.
It is understood that Newcastle are prepared to cut their losses on the player now and they are ready to loan him out with an option to buy.
Mitrovic has played just 255 minutes of football this season and he is worried about losing his place in the national set-up ahead of next summer’s World Cup.
The player knows that he will get guaranteed game time if he returns to the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium this season and it would certainly improve his chances of starting for Serbia in the World Cup.
As per the reports, Anderlecht are keen on bringing him back to the club but they will not be able to meet Newcastle’s financial demands. It seems that a loan move is the only option for Mitrovic now. The player is also pushing for a move especially because he has failed to earn the trust of Rafael Benitez.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January now. Newcastle need funds to improve their squad and selling an unwanted player would be ideal for them.