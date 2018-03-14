Newcastle signing Kenedy permanently will be a masterstroke move from Rafael Benitez

Kenedy has added another dimension to Rafael Benitez’s side since joining the Magpies in the January transfer window from Chelsea.
He has taken no time in settling down at his new club and his class is there for everyone to see and appreciate. In limited opportunities, he has shown that he has loads of qualities to be a solid Premier League player.
The 22-year-old scored a brace in Newcastle’s 3-0 victory over Southampton last week, his first goal in a Newcastle shirt, and fans on social media are demanding to make his move a permanent one.
According to reports from the Mirror, the Blues are seeking a transfer fee in the region of £15 million for the Brazilian.
For a cash-shy club like Newcastle, it may seem a lot of money, but considering the economic climate of football, that’s the minimum base price for any decent Premier League player.
And surely, if Benitez can secure him permanently, it could turn out to be a masterstroke signing for the Magpies.
Newcastle will have to start the scouting process again to find a player of Kenedy’s calibre should he return to Chelsea in the summer.
The Magpies loaned Christian Atsu from the Blues last season, and later made his deal into a permanent one. They can follow a similar strategy for Kenedy as well.
Kenedy reportedly earns around £25k-per-week and matching his wages won’t be a big problem. If they manage to survive in the Premier League, then signing Kenedy on a permanent deal should be their first priority.