Newcastle should consider making move for Hatem Ben Arfa on a free transfer

It has been a largely frustrating summer transfer window for Newcastle United with Rafael Benitez once again failing to land his top targets due to insufficient funds.
Benitez could still be looking to add creativity to his side, and despite the fact that the transfer window is slammed shut, the clubs in English football can sign free agents.
With that in mind, the Magpies should consider making a move for their former player Hatem Ben Arfa, who is available on a free transfer following his release from Paris Saint-Germain.
Ben Arfa joined Newcastle on loan in 2010 from French club Marseille, and was signed permanently the following season. In three seasons at the club, he scored 14 goals in all competitions and often mesmerised the St James’ Park faithful with virtuoso displays.
The 31-year-old may have lost a bit of cutting edge to his game, but he is still a very good player who is a real live wire on the pitch. The Frenchman is one of those rare breeds who have this rare ability to change the complexion of the game singlehandedly.
He can produce moments of sublime brilliance, and Newcastle would largely benefit from his creative skills. Furthermore, he is available on free, so it will be a risk-free business, but the Magpies could gain a lot more.
Ben Arfa has dwindled in wilderness over the last few years at PSG, but Newcastle can offer him his last chance to resurrect his career, as he still has plenty of football left in him. Benitez could pull off a masterstroke signing here by making a smart and yet shock move for the French winger.