Newcastle set to sign Marlon Santos from Barcelona

Newcastle are set to sign the Brazilian defender Marlon Santos on loan for the next season.
According to Spanish Publication Sport, the Magpies are in talks with the La Liga champions regarding the move.
The report adds that Newcastle will pay a loan fee of around €2m for Marlon.
The highly-rated young centre-back needs to play regular first-team football in order to continue his development and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Camp Nou next season. The arrival of Clement Lenglet has pushed the Brazilian further down the pecking order.
Furthermore, Marlon is a non-EU player and Barcelona simply do not have the room for him. The Spanish giants are looking to get rid of Colombian defender Yerry Mina as well.
A loan could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Rafa Benitez’s side are lacking in defensive depth and he is likely to get more first-team action at Newcastle.
Marlon impressed during his loan spell at Nice last season and he will be hoping to make his mark in English football now. The young defender was quite impressive during Barcelona’s US tour and he could be a valuable option for the Magpies next season.
Sport are claiming that Newcastle do not have the option to purchase the player at the end of his loan deal and the transfer will only happen if the player manages to secure a work permit in England.