Newcastle set to sign French defender Florian Lejeune

Newcastle are close to signing the La Liga defender Florian Lejeune this summer.
According to Express, the 26-year-old centre back was a target for Tottenham and Arsenal as well but Newcastle have decided to trigger his £8.7m release clause.
Lejeune signed for Manchester City two seasons ago but the Frenchman was never given a chance to prove himself in English football. The centre-back was loaned to Girona before being sold to Eibar for a fee of £1.2m.
The 26-year-old Frenchman primarily operates as a centre back but he can play in the midfield as well. His versatility will certainly be a bonus for Rafael Benitez’s side next season.
Lejeune helped Eibar to a top ten finish in La Liga last season and he will be expected to strengthen Newcastle at the back as the Magpies look to establish themselves as a Premier League club once again.
The report adds that Lejeune is set to complete his move to Newcastle United this week.
Benitez is looking to strengthen multiple positions this summer and will look to bring in around eight new players before the start of the new season.