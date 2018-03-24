Newcastle set to sign Dubravka if they avoid relegation

Newcastle are prepared to sign Martin Dubravka on a permanent transfer.
The 29-year-old goalkeeper has been very impressive for the Magpies since joining them on loan in January and Benitez wants him to stay beyond this season.
Dubravka had a debut to remember against Manchester United. The 29-year-old produced one of the finest goalkeeping displays the Premier League has seen in the recent years.
As per the reports, signing Dubravka is now a transfer priority for the Spanish manager. Also, the report adds that Dubravka is keen on playing for Newcastle next season and therefore the move should be finalised without any complications.
However, in order for the deal to go through Newcastle must avoid relegation this season. The Magpies are currently 13th in the Premier League, just 4 points above the drop zone. Benitez must ensure a strong finish to the season now.
The player has also confirmed that the move will depend on Newcastle staying in the Premier League next season.
He said: “Everything depends mainly on how the team finishes in the top-flight or whether we stay in it. In my opinion, it will also affect my future in the club. I will continue to focus on getting as many points as possible and thus avoiding relegation. I think Newcastle will be in the Premier League, and then a permanent transfer will be possible. But as I said, I’m focusing exclusively on my performance at the moment.”