Newcastle set to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan

Newcastle are set to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 28-year-old has hardly played for Liverpool this season and The Times are reporting that Newcastle are sorting out the final details of the move right now.
Newcastle United are in talks to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool. Rafa Benítez has turned to Sturridge after Newcastle failed to meet Feyenoord’s valuation for Nicolai Jorgensen.
The Magpies will pay a loan fee of £1.5 million and cover the player’s wages of about £120,000-a-week for the remainder of the season.
Sturridge needs to play week in week out in order to reclaim his place in the England lineup and a move to Newcastle is ideal for him.
Benitez was determined to sign a striker and Sturridge will be an automatic starter for him. Furthermore, the Newcastle boss has worked with the player before at Chelsea.
Sturridge has shown that he is one of the best strikers in the league when he is on form and he could make a big difference for the Magpies during the second half of the season.
Newcastle are looking to beat the drop this season and Sturridge could be the man to secure their Premier League status for another season.