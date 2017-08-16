Newcastle set to offload four players in the next few days

This has been a very busy transfer window for Newcastle United, with manager Rafael Benitez making as many as six new signings.
The Spaniard wants more addition to the squad before the window closes, and he is looking to cut the squad down to make room for new players.
According to reports from the Daily Star, the Magpies are ready to offload Emmanuel Riviere, Massadio Haidara, Tim Krul and Jack Colback in the next few days.
The Magpies have been actively trying throughout the summer to offload the quartet, and it seems they are all set to leave the club.
All the four players were left out Newcastle’s opening match against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and they are not in Benitez’s plans.
Newcastle deem them as surplus to requirements at the club, and The Star claims that it is only a matter of days before these four players will find new buyers.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have signed Spanish striker Joselu from Stoke City on Wednesday for a reported fee of £5 million.
Newcastle are looking to add a left-back to the squad, and are linked with a move for Bristol City’s Joe Bryan.