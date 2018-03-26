Newcastle right to release Jesus Gamez and Massimo Haidara

Newcastle are looking to release their Spanish defender Jesus Gamez at the end of this season and it will prove to be the right decision.
The former Atletico Madrid player joined the Magpies back in 2016 on a free transfer and he has failed to make any impact whatsoever. The 32-year-old defender was a Champions League runner-up with the La Liga giants before he joined Newcastle but his time in England has been plagued with injuries. The right-back has made just 10 appearances for Newcastle during his two-year stay and this season he has played just three times.
Gamez was signed as someone with a lot of experience at the top level but the signing has clearly not worked for Benítez so far. The Spaniard is past his peak now and moving on is the best option for all parties here. It will be interesting to see where the Spaniard ends up after this season. Gamez is still good enough to be a decent squad option for midtable clubs.
Meanwhile, Massimo Haidara will also be released by Newcastle if reports are to be believed.
Newcastle need to improve their back four and the departure of Gamez and Haidara will free up the wage bill for them. Therefore, it will allow the Magpies to invest in a better player who can start for them regularly and make a significant contribution.