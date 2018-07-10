Newcastle reject West Ham’s bid for Jamaal Lascelles

West Ham are interested in signing the Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the Hammers submitted a bid of £20m, rising to £25m for the 24-year-old earlier today but the Magpies have turned it down.
Newcastle are not interested in selling their captain and it will be interesting to see whether the Londoners return with an improved offer.
Lascelles was Newcastle’s best player last season and losing him would be a catastrophic blow for Benitez. The Spaniard must do everything in his power to keep the defender at the club.
West Ham signed the likes of Diop and Fredericks recently and it seems that Pellegrini is not done with strengthening his defence just yet.
Lascelles would be a terrific signing for most teams in the country and it would be a major coup if the Hammers manage to pull it off.
The report adds that Everton have been linked with a move for the defender as well but there haven’t been any offers from the Toffees.